ELIZABETHVILLE — Haley Baker finished with a team-high three RBIs for Upper Dauphin along with two runs and hitting two doubles. Fallon McFadden ran four times in the game for the Trojans Maddin Grow struck out nine hitters on the mound and recorded two RBIs of her own.
After allowing 10 runs in the fourth inning as part of a 10-4 run, the Blackhawks came back by outscoring Upper Dauphin 9-2 to win the game.
Susquenita 17, Upper Dauphin 16
Susquenita;202;401;8 — 17
Upper Dauphin;202;(10)00;2 — 16
LP: Maddin Grow.
Upper Dauphin: Jana Strait 3 hits, double, 3 runs, RBI; Jordyn Miller 1 hit, 2 runs, RBI; Grow 3 hits, run, 2 RBIs; Fayth Anderson 2 runs, RBI; Cayden Warfield double, run, 2 RBIs; Fallon McFadden 2 hits, double, 4 runs; Haley Baker 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kasey Weibley 1 hit, double, run, RBI.