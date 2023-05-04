DUNCANNON — Susquenita outscored East Juniata 8-0 after the Tigers scored the game's opening run. Braelyn Prinz, Kaydon Brandt, and Emma Massie each finished with two runs for the Blackhawks while the other two runs came from Ayahna Fleisher and Tierney Strumffle. On the mound, Fleisher struck out five hitters and allowed one run on seven hits.
Annika Martin scored the Tigers' (8-7) lone run at the top of the first inning. Ryley Dressler went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, hit a double, and recorded the team's only RBI.
Susquenita 8, East Juniata 1
East Juniata;100;000;0 — 1-7-4
Susquenita;122;011;1 — 7-11-1
WP: Ayahna Fleisher. LP: Brenna Watts.
Susquenita: Braelyn Prinz 2-for-4, 2 runs; Kaydon Brandt 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Fleisher 2-for-4, run, RBI; Lena Bechenbaugh 1-for-2, RBI; Tierney Strumffle 2-for-4, triple, run; Emma Massie 2 runs; Hilary Kreiger 1-for-3, RBI; Callie Brouse 1-for-3, RBI.
East Juniata: Annika Martin 1-for-4, run; Ryley Dressler 3-for-3, double, RBI; Macy Buskey 1-for-3, double; Emma Willow 1-for-3; Grace Hibbs 1-for-3.