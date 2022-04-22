With the days longer, the temperature warmer, and the snow almost gone, we gardeners are itching to get our hands, knees, and shovels back into the dirt. With spring arriving, it’s time to give some thought to this year’s garden and plans for the years to come.
Several years ago, after completing the six-week “Go Native!” course at Bucknell, I began concentrating on native plants. Before my “enlightenment,” I thought if it was a plant, naturally it was native. But due to the introduction of plant life from many other countries, that is no longer true. When our ancestors braved the high seas to land on these shores, the existing vegetation supported all living things — birds, animals, fish, insects. Every species in every ecosystem in the country had adapted perfectly to its surroundings, which supplied everything necessary for survival — food, protection from predators, and a safe place to bear young.
The original pioneers adapted well to this new environment. In spite of the harsh winters, crops flourished, game and fish abounded, and a symbiotic relationship between man and his New World developed, which lasted several hundred years.
But inevitably families began migrating to the developing, surrounding towns, then into the cities. When marketers began importing shrubs and flowers from other countries, homeowners went for it. The odd colors and strange configuration of these imports was novel and piqued the interest of suburban neighborhoods, but the native fauna could not metabolize any of these alien species.
Homeowners eagerly surrounded their houses with round, evenly-spaced, twiggy shrubs, ornamental exotics, imported flowers poking through beds of stones, all bordered by manicured, chemically-managed lawns. None native, all useless to any kind of wildlife. Grass, stones, and barren bushes provide none of the ingredients essential to sustaining wildlife – not food, not shelter from predators, not safe places to nest. The more we take, the less they have. So they move on in search of a more conducive environment.
To rescue our diminishing wildlife, we must become more sympathetic to their plight. We have turned our land into parking lots, schools, malls, and highways; instead of repurposing, we have allowed unused structures to disintegrate; to keep our properties bug-free, we have randomly sprayed pesticides; government control of air and water contamination is woefully inadequate. The result? Native species are disappearing at an alarming rate.
Douglas Tallamy wrote in “Bringing Nature Home” that “We have turned 54% of the lower 48 states into cities and suburbs, and 41% into agriculture. That’s right: we humans have taken 95% of nature and made it unnatural.”
Native plants occur natively, that is, without human intervention. Before investing in spring plantings, consider some natives. This does not mean a complete overhaul of your property, or that your prize-winning exotic blooms all the way from China must be replace.
Small steps can make a big difference:
n If your yard is no longer used for children’s recreation, remove some grass and scattering wild flower seeds.
n Avoid pesticides.
n Plant an oak tree which hosts 534 species of caterpillars while a ginkgo boasts one.
n Incorporate a water feature such as a birdbath.
n Buy bags of peanuts for squirrels instead of a fling-o-matic.
Going native
One advantage: Less care. When the pilgrims arrived, the local, existing vegetation had been flourishing for hundreds of years without human interference. Barring severe weather conditions, native plants are care-free.
Nature does a much better job without human intervention. All native plants are perennials. Before man arrived, there was no annual planting or transplanting. There is still trimming, weeding, alien invasive control, and some watering.
Unfortunately, natives aren’t always easy to find and are more expensive. The big box stores are interested in bright, showy, fast-growing, mass-production. They only have to look good until you get them home. If they don’t do well, it’s probably because little attention has been given to the root system. Because they’re mostly annuals, they only have to last one season. You’ll be back next year . . . and the next. Natives are raised by experts from seeds under conditions appropriate for each species with more attention given to what’s under the surface – the roots! Then there’s the pay-off – your ah-ha moment when last year’s darlings reemerge stronger and happier than ever.
Check online for native plant nurseries. My personal favorite is Perennial Gardens in New Blomfield about an hour from Lewisburg. Worth the drive!
Don’t invest in a heaven; create a haven.