Suzanne Lenza, 76, of Third Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home.
Suzanne was born July 17, 1943, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Michael and Harriet (Lombard) Faiazzi.
She was a 1962 graduate of Northumberland High School. Suzanne was employed by Geisinger Medical Center where she was an audiologist technician for 45 years before she retired.
Suzanne enjoyed camping, traveling and reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffanee Lenza-Mull and Harold Schick of Sunbury; her granddaughter, Madysen Mull; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Dawne and Bill Frye and Roy and Rita Lenza of Kulpmont, Marlane and Wendy Campbell and Carole and Robert Clark of Coal Township; her life-long best friend, Mollie Wright of Philadelphia and many longtime friends including Carole Smith of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honoring Suzanne’s request there will be no services.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.