Suzanne M. Odell-Sampsell, 78, Mifflinburg

Suzanne M. Odell-Sampsell, 78, of Mifflinburg passed away Saturday, May 28, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born June 11, 1943, in East Orange, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Robert Odell and Emily (Neukum) Odell. She was a longtime companion with William Sampsell and on May 1, 2008, they married.
Suzanne attended East Orange High School, N.J.. She worked at Kozy Corner in Mifflinburg and JPM in Lewisburg where she retired from a job she enjoyed very much. She also volunteered at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum for many years.
She loved her dogs, the neighborhood kids, going on rides and talking with her neighbors.
She is survived by her husband, William Sampsell; her daughter, Donna Hornberger of Mifflinburg; her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Wenda Crossgrove, of Mifflinburg. She had six grandchildren, Ashley, Seth, Sarah and Anna Hornberger and Daniel II and Michael Crossgrove; four great-grandchildren, Malenah, Carter, Lilianna and Levi. She had one sister living, Roberta, and one brother, John Odell. She had many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Shawn Crossgrove; two sisters, Ginny and Pat, and three brothers, David, Billy and Michael Odell.
Following Suzanne’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg