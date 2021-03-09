Suzanne M. Shissler, 71, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was born in Danville on Feb. 15, 1950, the daughter of the late Harold Troutman and Theda Bowman.
She enjoyed many years with her companion, William Onifer.
Suzanne graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1969. She was previously employed as a caregiver through local companies before retiring in 2018.
Sue is survived by one brother, Fred Troutman; one sister, Kathy Seroskie and husband Dennis Sr.; one son, Donald Jr. and his wife, Jessica; two daughters, Holly Zellers and her husband Sean, and April Singletary and her partner Jason Freeman; one bonus daughter, Tracey Petroski and her husband Robbie; eight grandchildren, Robert Housekneckt, Jason Schaeffer, Jolenda Masden and husband Corey, Jenna Schaeffer, Jayda Singletary, Peyton Shissler, Alexander Zellers and Keira Zellers; and five great-grandchildren, Landon, Alycia, Alivia, Kamryn, Osiris, and Sophie. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Theda Bowman; and daughter, Salina Shissler-Porzi.
Suzanne cared greatly for all she knew, and she lived a life of service volunteering through her church, The Salvation Army of Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made in her honor to the Salvation Army Corps of Sunbury.