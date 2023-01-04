Suzanne M. Spatz, 89, of Richfield, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin.
Born Nov. 16, 1933, in Roxborough, Philadelphia County, she was a daughter of the late Stuart and Elsie Mae (Patchek) McMaster. Her husband, Charles D. “Moe” Spatz, with whom she was blessed to share over 63 years of marriage, preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2015.
She is survived by one son, Charles “Chip” Spatz Jr. of Richfield, Carol Moyer of Richfield, and Diane Tuthill and her husband Jeff of Ocean View, N.J.; eight grandchildren, Colby Spatz, Brenyn Spatz, Bryson Moyer, Lexi Moyer, Dylan Moyer, Sabrina Walton, Ryan Cori and Lukas Tuthill; and three great-grandchildren, David Spatz, Micah Spatz and River Walton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Edyth Lober, Taffy and Jean Slater, making her the last of her generation.
She had a very fulfilling career in the housing industry. She started at Lewisburg Building Supply, moved on to Poloron Homes and finally finished her career at Forrest Home Systems as head of the purchasing department.
Mrs. Spatz was a 1951 graduate of Roxborough High School.
All that knew Sue were fully aware of how much she loved her grandchildren, enjoyed going to the beach, bird watching, rooting on the Philadelphia Eagles, her beloved cats and being a bird enthusiast. She brought so much joy to her family and made sure they all felt her love.
The family would like to thank the staff at Locust Grove Retirement Center.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Spatz’s memory may be made to the Mifflin Juniata Pet Pantry, P.O. Box 3, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.