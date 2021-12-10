ToysforHaven

From left are Phyllis Marquette, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) Action Team chair; Christy Zeigler, Haven Ministry director; Nancy Kimball, SVES Action Team member, and Pattie Arduini, SVES president.

The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society Ethical Action Team delivered toys to children living at Haven Ministry homeless shelter in Sunbury.

The Valley Ethical Society was able to purchase Kohl’s Care stuffed toys for children in need of a comforting special friend to cuddle and love thanks to the generosity of donors.

Stuffed toys are given to children when they arrive at the center, for birthdays, and at Christmas when the center opens its doors to its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

This Christmas, 75 local children will find a lovable plush toy under their Christmas tree.

