SUNBURY — The Sunbury Wetlands Ecological Education Park (SWEEP) now has an additional $129,600 thanks to a grant the city received from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
"The grant required a 50-percent match that the 1994 Charles B. Foundation was gracious enough to approve for this project," he said.
Our current success with this project would not be possible without Sunbury’s local Boy Scout Troop, Troup 333, local community leaders and stakeholders that have been involved with the SWEEP property renovations over the years. It has helped clean up an eyesore within the city and has created a natural walking trail for Sunbury citizens and visitors to enjoy. This is a great example of how government entities, foundations, and other stakeholders can work together for the betterment of a specific area."
The head of the project is former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who has been out pounding the pavement to receive donations and volunteers to help with the site that sits between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets.
Karlovich recently secured 46 tons of material needed for trails at the project and he said Phase 1 of the SWEEP project should be complete by the end of September, Karlovich told council members.
The donation came from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., of Winfield, Karlovich said.
The first 23 tons of materials was delivered free of charge and the second was picked up by the city and dumped at the wetlands, Karlovich said.
Councilman Jim Eister thanked Karlovich for his continued efforts.
“We are all happy with how everything is going,” he said. “You are doing a great job with this.”
Eister said G&R Charles, of Port Trevorton, will begin to break ground at the property soon for the second phase of the project.
Karlovich said he is also seeking sponsors to name the trails, which will be available for the public to walk.
The construction will include forming a trail along the wooded area for people to walk, sit on benches and read various educational signage that will be placed throughout the property.
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.