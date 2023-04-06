The Daily Item
Brenna Ross had been close before, finishing third at the PIAA Championships two times in her career.
In her final state meet, Ross got that elusive gold medal. After winning two bronze medals as a junior, Ross entered her final state meet with sights set on a first gold. She delivered that on the opening night of states, winning the 50 free by less than a tenth of a second.
Ross edges Lewisburg state champion Kimmy Shannon for Daily Item Swimmer of the Year honors after winning three medals at states, leading Danville to its fifth consecutive District 4 team title and a top 10 finish at the PIAA championship meet.
The Delaware-bound senior made the most of her final swim at states. She won the 50 free, was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on Danville’s 200 medley relay that broke the school record and finished fifth at states. She also swam on the all-state 400 free relay team.
“She is a highly competitive swimmer who loves to race,” Danville coach Danielle Sticklin said. “She’s worked hard to develop her strength and sprinting ability and it has paid off. She is a great leader and very team-oriented.”
Ross qualified for states over each of her four seasons, but only swam at states three times. The 2020 championships were canceled just as Class 2A swimmers arrived in Lewisburg due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
In three seasons of competing at states, Ross won seven medals, including this year’s state title in the 50 free. As a junior, she medaled in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke (both bronze) and Danville’s 400 free relay team was seventh. As a sophomore in 2021, she was fifth in the 50 free.
Ross has dominated the District 4 meet throughout her career as well. She leaves Danville with four team titles and 13 district golds: Three in the 50 free; two in the 100 breaststroke; four in the medley relay; three in the 400 free relay and one in the 200 free relay.
In her final district meet, she won the 50 free by nearly a second and dominated the field in breaststroke, winning by more than seven seconds.
At states, she finished the 50 free in 23.73 seconds, the exact time — to the hundredth of a second — she swam to win bronze in 2022. Ross finished 0.08 seconds ahead of runner-up Hannah Madgeburf of Blue Mountain.
Ross became the third Danville girl to claim a state title in swimming, joining eventual NCAA champion Jessi Perruquet and Ryann Kishbaugh.