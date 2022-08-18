Sylvester Elwood Catherman, 84, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Cowan, a son of the late Elwood and Lenora (Musser) Catherman. On June 6, 1959, he married the former Joy Hackenburg, who survives. Together they shared over 63 years of memories.
Sylvester was a graduate of Mifflinburg Class of 1956. Following high school he served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Sylvester owned and operated Catherman's Plumbing and Heating for over 20 years. He then began working for the Keystone COG as a Sewage Enforcement Officer.
He was a lifetime member of the Moose International, member of the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge where he was a 33rd Degree Mason, member of the Irem Temple Shrine, a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors where he served a term as state president, he was a lifetime member of Dreisbach United Church of Christ, where he served as president of the Consistory and he helped build the new church.
He enjoyed NASCAR and going to buffet dinners; he also enjoyed bowling, woodworking, and driving members of the local Mennonite community where he made a lot of friends over the years. In his retirement, he would build wagons and rocking chairs, pedal tractors, wheelbarrow flower pots for his children and grandchildren as keepsakes.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Joy, are four children, Sandra Catherman of Mifflinburg, Stan Catherman of Baltimore, Md., Sharon Magyar and husband Robert of Mifflinburg, Seth Catherman and wife Lisa of Windsor, Pa.; three grandchildren, Robert J. Magyar and wife Kaitlyn of Stewartstown, Samantha Kratzer and fiance Jon Cataldi and his children Nathan, Bradyn and Allie Mae, of Lewisburg, Gabriel Catherman of Windsor; one great-grandson, Liam William Kratzer of Lewisburg, and one great-granddaughter on the way, Kamdyn Marie Magyar due in September 2022; one sister, Deloras Maurer of Sunbury; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Catherman of Woodbine, Md.; one brother-in-law, Thomas Sauers of Selinsgrove; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Catherman; and a sister, Gloria Sauers.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Driesbach United Church of Christ, 875 Driesbach Road, Lewisburg, where the memorial service will be held at 11 with Pastor John Yost officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sylvester's memory may be sent to Driesbach United Church of Christ, 875 Driesbach Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or the charity of one's choice.
