Sylvia A. Katherman, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Aug. 23, 1945, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late James Arthur Bowes and Helen (Boop) Bowes. On Oct. 4, 1963, she married Merle Katherman who preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2020.
Sylvia was a homemaker. Earlier in life she worked as a waitress.
She enjoyed collecting antiques, cooking, and spending time with family. She also liked to make crafts and go out to eat.
Surviving are three children, Paula Brosius of Elysburg, Pam Kline of Duncansville, and Merle Katherman II of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Derrick Katherman, Brandon Katherman, Ashley Kline, Haley Kline, Cadence Kline; one sister, Sandra Bowes of Mifflinburg; and one brother, James Bowes of Mifflinburg.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
To share in Sylvia's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.