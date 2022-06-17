Sylvia “Skip” Stevenson, 88, of rural Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Born in Danville on March 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Robert R. and Sylvia I. (Lindauer) Martin.
Skip was a 1952 graduate of West Branch Joint High School in Watsontown and was a member of the Watsontown Presbyterian Church. She was a former owner of the Blue Spruce in Milton, where she also was a bartender. Later she worked at West Company. She enjoyed taking painting classes and yoga classes. She liked to go dancing and to go bowling.
She is survived by a son, Eugene Stevenson and wife Terri of New Columbia; three daughters, Deborah O’Neill and husband James of Watsontown, Tammy Ritter and husband Ernie of Lewisburg, and Kelly Weingartner and husband Jesse of Milton; two brothers, Phil Martin of Milton, and Jim Martin of New Ringgold; a sister, Pam (Martin) Bower of Watsontown; five grandchildren, Bradley Kepler, Garrett Stevenson, Rebecca Stevenson, Chelsey Taylor, and Granite Wirth; and three great-grandchildren.
Skip was preceded in death by a son, Kim Stevenson; a brother, Dick Martin; and a sister, Elva Mary Kraft.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.
