WILLIAMSPORT — It is often difficult to separate our favorite movies from the characters and music that in many respects defined and preserved them in our minds and hearts. This weekend, the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra aims to evoke those beloved memories with a special, fun-packed event. They will present “Heroes and Heroines, Music from the Movies” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St.
“This concert appeals to families and audiences of all ages,” said Maestro Gerardo Edelstein. “The selected pieces range from The Magnificent Seven music written in 1960 to music from Frozen written in 2019, and everything in between like music from Superman, Batman, Anastasia and more.”
He said they encourage children to come dressed in their favorite movie hero or heroine costume. Attendees will find members of the JV Brown Library, who will be dressed in costume, in the inner library of the Community Arts Center with craft bags for children.
The show will be narrated by Bernadette Boerckel, and Edelstein promised that “there will be many surprises.”
“We are very excited to present this full evening of music and fun,” he said, adding, “People love movies, and it is hard to imagine a good film without a good score. People associate characters, heroes and heroines with a specific tune, and I made sure to pick the best of the best.”
Edelstein said this is the first time the orchestra has performed music from the movies theme. However, they have performed concerts in the past with themes like “Broadway Celebration,” “Let’s Tango,” a Disney show, “Love and Romance,” and “Music from around the World.” He said they enjoy doing themed concerts, “Because it transports the audience to a different era and setting, and we’ve always aimed to provide a unique and memorable experience.”
According to Edelstein, the concert is particularly challenging simply because the orchestra is playing 10 very different selections in mood, character, and tempo, “with large and complex orchestrations.”
“Nonetheless,” he said, “our orchestra members are excited and up for the challenge.”
The concert will involve approximately 65 musicians on stage, many of them regular WSO members who have been with the orchestra for many years.
Garet Holden is the principal cellist. He said WSO’s March concert is his favorite of the year.
“I know that many people often think of Mozart when it comes to the symphony,” he said. “In reality, we play every genre of music there is. The March concert is a great opportunity for us to show the full spectrum of what we perform, and it is a fun and exciting concert that gets everyone involved.”
“I’ll look out into the audience while we are performing and see kids up and dancing around, clapping their hands, and just having the time of their lives,” he said. “Ask any of the musicians on stage, and they’ll tell you the same thing. For us, to bring that joy to our community is what it’s all about.
Holden began with WSO in 2007 while a student at Mansfield University.
“For me, being a part of the Symphony means being able to contribute music that I love to the community that I love,” he said, adding that it is also the realization of a childhood goal. He was the first in his family to learn an instrument, and when he began learning the cello he said he used to dream of being able to perform on stage one day.
“That first performance I felt so honored to be surrounded by so many excellent musicians performing for our community,” he said. “I still get that feeling every time we are on stage.”
Following COVID restrictions, the WSO returned to the stage this past October, and Edelstein said they were all excited to come back and make music.
The full orchestra presents five concerts a year at the Community Arts Center and two summer concerts in the parks, when funding is available. The WSO also includes a Youth Symphony and the Junior Strings, and a WSO Billtown Brass program with 28 brass players.
For more information about the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, visit www.williamsportsymphony.org.
For tickets, visit caclive.com or call 570-326-2424.