As a pediatrician at Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine – Pediatrics, Dr. Stacey Cummings understands what’s happening when children get respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). As a mother watching her own baby battle it, Cummings was heartbroken.
“I’m a mom of a kiddo who had to be admitted at four months of age for bronchiolitis due to RSV, and it was horrible to watch,” she said.
She explained that treatment for RSV comes down to symptomatic care, including fluid management, suctioning and, if needed, assistance with breathing.
“I think those are things parents would never want to see their child go through,” Cummings said.
In adults and older children, RSV usually causes mild symptoms that include congestion, dry cough, low-grade fever, sore throat, sneezing and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. It’s so common that most children have been infected with it by age 2.
When should parents seek medical care?
“The unfortunate thing for RSV is, there isn’t a magic potion which will be able to help you recover,” said Dr. Rutul Dalal, infectious disease specialist at UPMC in North Central PA.
A telltale symptom of RSV in kids is a wheezing or grunting sound that comes out when trying to exhale, he said.
Children can be treated at home if they are not very sick, Dalal said. So, a low grade fever and a cough that is not insistent would probably respond well to symptomatic treatment like Tylenol.
A simple trick for a homemade nebulization treatment is to sit with the child in a bathroom while a shower fills the room with hot steam vapors.
“If the child inhales that, he or she will start feeling better,” Dalal said.
But if a child has really rapid, shallow breathing, their lips or nail beds are turning blue, they have sunken eyes, or their abdomen retracts inwards when they take a breath, then parents should seek immediate care, he said.
“The most important thing is to watch your child,” Cummings said. “If any child is having difficulty breathing, meaning they’re using their head to kind of bob, or when they breathe you can see each of their ribs sucking in, that’s an alarming sign that they need to be seen soon.”
The reason RSV gets such a terrible reputation is because it creates extra thick secretions, she explained. Because kids’ bronchioles have smaller airways, the secretions cause difficulty breathing
“It makes babies have coughing and congestion, and they wheeze, and they have crackles in their lungs, and it is just quite impairing to their breathing ability,” she said.
Precautions
There are things we can all do to prevent RSV.
“I can’t over stress the importance of washing hands,” Cummings said. “Rhinovirus and RSV live on surfaces even after someone has sneezed or wiped their nose and touched that surface, and then the next person who touches that surface may become ill.”
People with cold symptoms should stay away from those who are more susceptible to diseases, she said. Parents could consider wearing a mask if they have a small child at home.
Teach children to sneeze into their elbow or a tissue, Dalal said. Wash shared toys or wipe them off with alcohol. Disinfect doorknobs, switches and other high traffic areas.
Anyone who is sick should not go to daycare, school or work, he said. and if parents notice their children’s friends showing symptoms of respiratory illness, especially coughing incessantly, “Don’t feel bad in taking your child away. Better safe than sorry.”
Social gatherings
With holidays coming, families have decisions to make.
“Everyone’s comfort is certainly going to vary,” Cummings said, adding that if she and her family are well, they’ll gather together, probably without masks. “If one member of our family is ill, I can imagine either they will not participate or will mask for that event.”
For the last two-and-a-half years we did not see a huge rise in flu and RSV, Dalal said. With mask mandates gone, people are relaxing hand hygiene and masking.
“That’s the reason you are seeing all of these RSVs and the flus and all of these respiratory viruses, adenoviruses, rhinoviruses. All of them are going up. So masking definitely helps. and ventilation. and hand washing,” he said. “And cleaning up light switches, countertops and doorknobs as quickly as possible would be the best way to go to keep everyone safe.”
