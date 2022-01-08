PENNS CREEK — T&D Cats of the World has opened its sanctuary to 10 more tigers.
Jenn Mattive, who operates the 30-year-old wild animal refuge on Mountain Road in Penns Creek with her brother, T.J. Mattive, and their father, Terry Mattive, said the tigers arrived a week before Christmas.
"This is the most we've had at the same time," she said of caring for a total of 22 tigers.
Altogether, the Mattives care for 250 mammals, including lions, bears, monkeys; and 250 birds.
The tigers, ranging in ages of about 8-months to seven years, each eat between 20 and 40 pounds of meat a day. They arrived together but were paired in three groupings. Jenn Mattive said she doesn't know whether they came from the same place or much about the animals' backgrounds.
A tiger in captivity has a life span of 12 to 20 years, she said.
The large cats are being held in three groupings, with five older male tigers staying together. Although each has its own den, Mattive said they sleep together in the same den, which is unusual but typical of these particular cats.
The animal sanctuary will be looking for looking for volunteers in March in preparation for opening to the public in May.