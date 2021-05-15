Old Trail Tackle & Sports, Shamokin Dam
With the Susquehanna River water conditions well-above normal and off-color, from recent heavy rainstorms upstream, anglers, who braved the elements, have had success catching all species, including several nice walleye below the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam and the Shady Nook area.
Fishing has been best along the shoreline, and at the edge of fast-moving water. Old Trail 31/2-inch salted tubes, Rebel Storm lures, and Case Magic Stiks produced some nice fish.
Anglers have reported some great hookups further south of Sunbury, in the areas between McKee’s Half Falls and Liverpool, which have been very productive.
Better fishing should gradually work its way upstream as the water conditions, and weather improve.
Recent showers have muddied up most of the local feeder streams, producing some good channel and flathead fishing where the streams enter the river. The baits of choice for large catfish have been large live nightcrawlers, five-inch sunfish and pike shiners fished on No. 10/0 or No. 12/0 circle hooks fished close to shore in deeper holes.
Anglers have reported local lakes to have good water flow and access to large fish of all species.