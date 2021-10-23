Old Trail Tackle & Sports
Susquehanna River water levels are low, and clear for this time of year. The rain we had this past week should help.
Some big smallmouths bass are being caught below both dams and in the deeper areas on the river. In calm conditions, bass are hitting Old Trail salted tubes in the standard colors and 5-inch senkos in the natural green and brown colors. In windy conditions, spinner baits and jerkbaits are working well. Live shiners and large smoke plastic minnows with paddle tails fished slowly along the bottom and close to shorelines are also accounting for some big smallmouth.
Walleye fishing has been best after dark. During daylight, live shiners have been most effective for walleye. After dark, shiners are still working along with floating Rapalas, small twist minnows with paddle tails in smoke and motor oil are also a good choice. If the water is off color from rain, chartreuse colors in soft plastics and twisters or shad with curl tails or paddle tails work best.
Crappie fishing at most local lakes has been good. Small rubber twisters in various colors, redworms, and gold mealworms have been the baits of choice.
Muskie action has been good at most of the popular locations.