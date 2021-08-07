Old Trail Tackle & Sports
Water conditions on most streams and the Susquehanna River have been good. Most tributaries are clear with good water temperatures for this time of year.
Anglers reported some good fishing at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam south to the Isle of Que.
Smallmouth bass are still hitting well at most locations in the river. Medium live shiners, live nightcrawlers, and Old Trail salted tubes in green pumpkin, black/red flake, and smoke/purple have been the best choices.
Walleye have been caught at the popular locations, mostly in the late evening on large live nightcrawlers fished on crawler rigs, and 31/2-inch rubber twister grubs soaked in various attractants such as Jack’s juice, Batemate (game fish) and Proguide Smelly jelly.
Top-water lures such as Heddon Zara Spook, baby torpedo, and Smithwick devils horse have brought good catches.
Lures of choice in the Hoover’s Island area have been Gaines Crippled killers, Bill Lewis Rat-L-Traps, and Scum Frogs.
There was muskie activity on bass-sized jerkbaits and tandem spinnerbaits.
Many trout streams have recently produced nice fish. Blue Fox spinners and butterworms have worked well.