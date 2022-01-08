Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River was up several feet and was off color in some areas from several days of rain.
During recent mild weather, late smallmouth bass and other species fishing had been good. Some large smallmouths were taken at the popular locations. Smoke 31/2-inch twist grubs, various colors of paddle minnows, and live medium shiners were very effective.
At the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, smallmouth bass were caught around bags No. 2 and No. 6, where the baits of choice were large live nightcrawlers fished on double hook crawler rigs and Old Trail salted tubes. Some of the better colors were avocado, chartreuse, pearl, and grape.
Anglers reported better fishing in the late afternoon and early morning hours. Fishing was good from boats, but reports had the better fishing coming from shore angling.
Muskie and channel catfishing action was good and should get better at some of the popular spots with anglers using the standard lures for good hookups.
Most area lakes have had good water levels and produced good fishing.