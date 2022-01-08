Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.