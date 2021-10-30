Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River water level is still somewhat high, but anglers have reported catching all species of fish at most of the popular locations below the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam south to the Isle of Que. Medium and large shiners have been the baits of choice, though some fish have been taken on 31/2-inch Old Trail salted tubes in standard colors, fished slowly off the bottom with a quarter once jigheads.
Some nice channel and flathead catfish have been taken at several locations from the Bower Dam south to Hoover’s Island. Anglers reported that large, fat nightcrawlers and Berkley chicken livers are what the catfish hit.
They have also picked up a few walleyes below both dams on smoke minnows with paddletails and medium live shiners.
Smallies hit well in early morning at some popular locations. Green pumpkin and black/red flake Old Trail salted tubes have worked well. Mouse-colored spinner baits are also worked well in high current and weedy areas.
Most trout streams are in good condition and producing well.
There have been several reports of nice crappie caught at Little Buffalo and Walker lakes, mostly on small shad darts and small twist grubs.