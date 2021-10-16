Old Trail Tackle & Sports
Many anglers have reported good fishing on the Susquehanna River tributaries as the water becomes cooler.
Smallmouth bass fishing has been good on the river. Old Trail salted tubes have worked well, especially smoke/black, melon pepper, and green pumpkin colors. Live medium shiners are also a good choice this time of year. There is still some good top-water action in most areas using Heddon torpedoes, Zara puppies, Whopper Ploppers, and Storm Chug Bugs.
There has been some good walleye action below the Adam T. Bower Dam, both PP&L dams and most bridge piers. Small lures such as Owner Mira Shad in black pearl and gold shad colors, as well as Rapala Rip Stop in clown and purple descent have worked well. Some of the best walleye fishing has occurred after dark.
Channel and flathead catfishing has been best in the deeper holes. Large nightcrawlers, 4-inch sunfish, and garlic prepared bait have worked best.
Muskie action continues to be good with topwater lures and spinners with large blades, either in line or tandem.
Trout fishing has been good on most local streams, with nice fish taken on redworms, waxworms, and gold mealworms. Some early fall flies are also a good bet.