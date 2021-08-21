Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River has been in good shape with good depth for this time of year.
Smallmouth bass have been hitting topwater at various times of the day. Old Trail salted tubes in various colors and Case 4-inch salted injected Magic Stiks have been effective.
Walleye fishing has been fair from the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam south to Hoover’s Island. Some of the better lures have been Swedish pimples and bucktails fished slow and close to the bottom. Rapala glass shad raps have also been a good choice for walleye. There have been a few larger walleye coming from the deeper holes mostly at night.
Channel and flathead catfish have been hitting best after dark. Large live nightcrawlers, large shiners and sunfish have been producing well. Muskie action has also been good with fish on both blades and topwater lures.
Penns Creek at Glen Iron and the Coburn area produced nice trout on the current fly hatches and waxworms. Small silver Blue Fox dressed spinners have also been a popular choice. Most area trout streams have produced well recently.
Crappie fishing has been good on most local lakes with small tubes, butterworms and waxworms working well.