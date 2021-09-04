Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River is high after Hurricane Ida and recent rain, but it should be back to normal in several days.
The weather has put color into the water. For smallmouth bass, when the water is off-color, spinner baits with white, purple and cotton candy skirts have worked well.
In clearer water and backwater, beavers and spiders are the choice in green and brown colors.
Some good fishing has come with topwater lures.
Channel and flathead catfish action has been good in the deeper holes at the popular locations. Large shiners, garlic prepared baits and live large nightcrawlers worked well.
Muskie action was good using popular topwater lures and spinners with large blades, either in line or tandem.
Walleye are slow but fishermen are still getting some well after dark below both dams and around bridge piers. Small jerkbaits in silver and clown colors have produced fish.
Most trout streams should be in good shape after several more days.