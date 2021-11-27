Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The main stem and both branches of the Susquehanna River are higher than normal and clear. Senkos, Old Trail salted tubes in various colors and top water lures have caught some nice smallmouths. In faster-moving water areas, 4-inch jerkbaits in the common colors have worked well.
Walleyes can be elusive during daylight hours, but after dark the action has been good most nights at the popular locations. Green pumpkin Old Trail salted tubes, smoke 3½-inch twisters in white and pearl worked well, as have floating Rapalas in vampire, clown and shiner colors.
A few muskies have been caught, mostly from the deeper stretches at the popular locations. Shallow Invaders, Bomber Long A’s in rainbow colors and 3/8-ounce bucktails in standard colors worked.
Lake Augusta has been lowered, and river levels are stabilized. The areas below the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam and PP&L power dams have been productive for walleye and smallies, and anglers have reported good fishing on all area lakes for all species of fish.