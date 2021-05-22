Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The river and streams are back up to full flow. Some streams like the Mahantango will take a few days to clear up. Large black Creek Killers and #2 Gold Blue Fox spinners accounted for some nice trout during the higher flows.
As streams clear up look for butterworms and waxworms to be the top producers.
Channel and flathead catfish action was good with the higher water. The west side of the Adam Bower Dam on the upper side produced a number of good sized Channel catfish.
Smallmouth bass are in various stages of spawning. Above the dam, where catch and release is allowed during this time frame, smallmouth are hitting crankbaits in the brighter colors. Bandits and live Target Crayfish are working well in the deeper water.
There were some reports of scattered walleye and muskie catches this week. Jointed Rapalas in bright colors and Mepps #4 silver spinners are a good choice this time of year. Trout streams are for the most part are in good shape and stocked well.