Old Trail Tackle & Sports
With water temperatures and levels dropping this past week, it has made it good for fishing.
The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam has been deflated for the season for repairs. Some nice smallmouth bass have been caught in the area on large live shiners, Rapala Husky Jerks and various colors of Old Trail salted tubes. Anglers have also reported that some nice walleyes have been caught on the Shamokin Dam side of the dam. Cordell wally divers, Erie Dearie, and Reef Runner little ripper lures have worked well.
Channel and flathead catfishing has been good during the high water period, with anglers reporting some nice hookups on live large shiners and nightcrawlers. The better fishing has been from boats working the slow water and shorelines.
Several large muskies have been hooked recently, including some in the 35-inch range.
Trout anglers have reported good fishing in all area trout waters with butterworms, waxworms, and flies as the baits of choice.
It has not been a typical summer with the constant rise and fall of water levels making for some difficult fishing at times.