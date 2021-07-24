Old Trail Tackle & Sports
Since the Susquehanna River has been nearly bank-full and muddy from recent rains, some anglers have reported good fishing from the banks and backwater areas.
Some bags were lowered at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, making the current swift for some anglers. The fishing has been good if you know how to fish the conditions. Fishing from boats has been fair, and baits of choice for smallmouth bass on Shamokin Dam side around bags No. 7 and 6 are 4-inch zipper spider, 3-inch Z-man chatter bait, and Heddon sonar black baits in various colors. Some stripers have been caught on large live shiners.
Walleye have also been taken, mostly at night. Some of the better baits for walleye have been Challenger microminnow, Storm swimbaits, and Lake Fork 3 1/2 inches.
Channel and flathead catfish have been steady, especially on the west side of the river in dirtier water. Nightcrawlers and prepared shad baits have been effective for them.
Most trout streams are in good shape and fishable. On the upper parts of Penns Creek, trout have been taken on butterworms and various colors of Berkley Powerbait.
Anglers reported large numbers of crappie taken at Walker Lake on small twisters in various colors.