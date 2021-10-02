Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam bags have been deflated, and the river is higher than normal and off-color. The park service will probably be putting the bags up and down for awhile due to repairs and annual checks.
The river water is fast and the fishing is good about 400 feet below the dam on both sides. Some of the better fishing is from boats, where all species of fish have been caught on live medium shiners, large nightcrawlers, and various colors of Rapala and Storm lures.
Walleye fishing has been fair on both sides of the PP&L dams, with the lures of choice being Rapala X-Rap subwalk, Rippin Rap, and shiner patterns. Old Trail salted tubes in various colors also a good choice.
Channel and flathead catfishing has been good at some popular areas. Baits of choice have been 4-plus-inch live sunfish, live nightcrawlers, and Sudden Impact paste bait.
Some nice muskie have been caught in the deeper water and along the shoreline. Large plugs and plastics such as shallow invaders and red October tubes in play for muskie this time of year.
Trout anglers reported good fishing on most area streams.