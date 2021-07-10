Old Trail Tackle & Sports
According to most anglers, it was a fairly good week for trout fishing, with the good weather, and water in good condition.
With the recent stretch of hot days, anglers hitting the streams in the early morning have had better success. Roostertail and small No. 1 Blue Fox lures, current fly hatches and butterworms have worked well on most streams.
Fly hatches have been good all week on Penns Creek in the Weikert and Coburn areas. Gold mealworms, butterworms, and small trout lures are the best choice to land some nice trout.
The Susquehanna River is somewhat low, but there have been reports of nice smallmouth bass taken in the Shady Nook and Isle of Que areas, mostly on Old Trail 3 1/2-inch salted tubes in smoke/black flake, avocado, and pumpkin/green flake.
At Hoover’s Island, some nice channel catfish and muskie have been caught.
Catfish have hit large live shiners and prepared catfish baits fished on spring treble hooks.
Muskies have hit large, popular lures in various colors.
Crappie action was good on all local lakes with waxworms, gold mealworms and small rubber twisters working well.