Tai B. Mitchell, 37, of Milton, died unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Harrisburg on Jan. 29, 1984, the son of the late Henry W. Mitchell and Rebekah J. (Ward), who survives, of Adams, Tenn.
Tai was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 2002. He went on to attend Penn Tech in Williamsport. He worked for various construction companies in the area.
He had a passion for sports. He loved baseball, football, wrestling and playing pool. But most of all, Tai loved his son and loved throwing the football with him in the backyard.
In addition to his mother, Tai is survived by one son, Devante F. Mitchell of Dewart; one sister and brother-in-law, Shannon L. and Jesse Sprague of Adams, Tenn.; two nephews, Evan and Armani Sprague; and one niece, Nola Sprague; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A public viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, followed by a celebration of life service at 7 with Pastor James Bond officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
