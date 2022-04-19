Only a few dozen Pennsylvania lawmakers drive state-owned vehicles, a ride that would be banned if a new House bill becomes law. The proposal brings up some serious questions, including the liability of drivers of state vehicles, and the prospective savings deserve a long look.
According to the Chief Clerk of the state House in Harrisburg, 26 state representatives — all Democrats — drive state-owned vehicles. Eleven senators — seven Democrats, three Republicans and an independent — have state-owned cars.
The costs vary widely, both in terms of lease fees and reimbursements to state lawmakers who opt to drive personal vehicles.
According to the clerk’s office, leases average from $419 to $888 for vehicles. Other expenses for the vehicles — gas, tires and maintenance — are paid by the lawmakers but are reimbursable. Lawmakers who opt to drive their own vehicles can receive 58.5 cents per mile for reimbursement, which is the Internal Revenue Service rate. For some lawmakers, particularly those from western Pennsylvania, mileage rates could exceed lease payments.
So the money, in the end, probably would be fairly even, so it is a personal preference that essentially boils down to this: Should the state be in the car business? Or is this much ado about nothing?
It is easy to see pros and cons of both sides.
“It’s an unnecessary expense in the House,” said Republican state Rep. Brad Roae, the sponsor of the bill who serves parts of Crawford and Erie counties. “All legislators need to do is get a briefcase from their house to Harrisburg. It doesn’t warrant having a state car.”
Four years ago, Roae pushed a similar bill through the House. It never came up for a vote in the Senate. In 2018, Roae said 40 representatives voted against his bill; this time the vote was 183-16.
On the other side, State Rep. Anthony DeLuca drives a state car. He said some lawmakers are using the reimbursement to buy new cars and says the proposal wouldn’t save tax dollars.
“I don’t believe the taxpayers sent me up here to buy a new car every two years by using the mileage reimbursement,” DeLuca said. “If I would have driven my car and collected mileage, I would have bought a car in two years.”
Financially managing and accounting for both has been manageable, so far. Either way, taxpayers are going to be on the hook, so a significant look at the data, and what option saves taxpayers the most money while giving lawmakers the access they need seems like the path forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daly Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.