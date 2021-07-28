Be sure to take time over the next two and a half months to review updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps if you live in Danville or Mahoning Township.
A 90-day review of the revised maps created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began July 15. Residents have until the end of the 90-day period to appeal or comment on the maps.
According to FEMA, Flood maps are a tool that communities use to know which areas have the highest risk of flooding. Additionally, the maps offer some guidance for mortgage lenders to determine insurance requirements and help communities develop strategies for reducing their risk.
The maps are a collaborative effort between FEMA and local officials, who work with local engineers and surveyors to gather data to update maps as needed. From there, community members are invited to offer any additional information they think could help those tasked with creating the maps understand how water drains in a certain area. FEMA uses all the information it gathers, inputs it into a computer model and creates an updated flood map.
Danville’s flood plain has unquestionably changed over the past decade and continues to do so. Additional work is ongoing at the western end of the borough near the sewer plant. Federal officials last updated the maps in response to the extensive flooding during Tropical Storm Lee in September 2011, which wreaked havoc on parts of the borough and township, including Danville Area Middle School, which was closed for a year following the flood.
Danville Borough officials are already appealing the latest maps in the hope of gaining certification to reduce or eliminate flood insurance payments for residents and business owners. The more input FEMA officials get from local residents and officials, the more opportunity for savings across the region. If the system is certified, residents should see a decrease or elimination of flood insurance rates in that part of the borough.
Residents may submit appeals and comments by contacting their municipality’s floodplain administrator.
“The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals,” according to the agency. “Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.”
The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: https://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Susquehanna River Flood Map Viewer: https://arcg.is/ lCLSan. More background information on the mapping update is available at https://www. fema.gov/pennsylvania/mitigating- flood-risk.