Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Pennsylvania Ground Water Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 6-12. National Groundwater Awareness Week, now in its 23rd year, is an annual week of awareness, education, and advocacy focusing on one of the nation’s and state’s most precious resources.
Pennsylvania depends on groundwater for nearly 16% of its public water. It also provides more than 1 million private water wells in the state with fresh and clean water every day. The U.S. uses 79.6 billion gallons per day for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and other purposes. An annual inspection of your well can protect the health of your family and save thousands of dollars.
Whether it’s writing a letter to your representative, educating children on the importance of groundwater, or having your own water supply tested and treated, please remember to take time this week and help protect groundwater.
Bill Reichart
Executive director
Pennsylvania Ground Water Association