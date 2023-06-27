For nearly four decades, corrections officers have been recognized for their service in the first week in May, a time to salute these individuals who work in difficult and dangerous conditions on a daily basis.
Like many public service jobs, those working in our county, state and federal prisons don’t often seek recognition, but they deserve to be recognized as a group.
National Correctional Officers Week is celebrated the first week in May. Former President Ronald Reagan initially established the window for recognition in 1984, seeing a “need to create a week for correctional officers to thank them for their services and celebrate their contributions to society. Often, they are to make sure the court orders are seen through and implemented.”
The number of challenges facing those working inside the walls of the state’s prisons were numerous before COVID-19 exacerbated many of them, particularly staffing. Last year, the president of the union representing COs at a state level warned of a “crisis” with vacancies skyrocketing, according to Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
“We desperately need more backup to stop the increased violence. Just how bad is the staffing deficit in our state prisons? It’s a full-blown crisis,” John Eckenrode, the president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, wrote last fall. An emergency was also declared locally, with Northumberland County Jail struggling with staffing as well as recently as last year.
“The pandemic, and its after-effects, have created a staffing crisis that demands the commonwealth’s attention. Most people don’t see it because they aren’t inside,” Eckenrode wrote. “But for those officers and other prison employees who work in Pennsylvania state prisons, every day is a struggle without the numbers they need to keep the peace and return home safely to their loved ones.”
The job is never easy, where 100 percent accuracy is required or something terrible can happen in an instant. In his first year as warden, new Northumberland County boss Tim Reisinger wanted to go the extra mile for his staffers. He pushed back the celebration until better weather allowed for proper recognition.
“This week is designated annually to honor all those who work in the field of corrections and recognize their invaluable contributions,” Reisinger said. “I thank them for all they do.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.