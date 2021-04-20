Talen Energy Corporation and the Pattern Energy Group, co-owners of the Montour Solar One project, have entered into a joint venture named "PT Energy Transitions."
The venture, first announced in a Talen press release, will "pursue the development, financing, construction and operation of approximately 1.4 gigawatts of utility scale renewable energy projects over the next five years.
The initial PT Energy Transitions project portfolio is comprised of six solar facilities in Pennsylvania and a hybrid solar and wind facility in the Western United States.
The joint venture is an expansion of Talen and Pattern Energy's first joint development project, the 100-megawatt Montour Solar One. The project is "a solar power plant to be built adjacent to Talen's legacy Montour fossil generating station in Washingtonville," the press release said.
Montour is among the coal-fired facilities that Talen said will cease burning coal by the end of 2025 as part of its transformation to a sustainable, ESG-focused future.
ESG is a financial term used today for socially-responsible investing.
The joint venture is expected to invest approximately $2 billion of capital into the energy transition over the next five years, beginning with the Montour Solar project, which is one of the largest renewable investments in Pennsylvania.
"Talen is pleased to expand its long-term relationship with Pattern Energy as we continue our strategic transformation to a renewable energy and digital infrastructure growth platform," said Alex Hernandez, Talen's president. "This joint venture will allow us to accelerate our clean power transformation and grow Talen's enterprise value.
"PT Energy Transitions is a tangible expression of Talen's Force for Good ESG strategy, which in addition to decarbonizing our asset base, will invest in our communities and provide opportunities for our people," Hernandez said.
"Partnering with Talen is a natural fit for Pattern Energy as we combine the respective strengths of our teams to develop a sizable portfolio of utility scale renewable energy projects," added Mike Garland, president and CEO of Pattern Energy. "Our joint venture accelerates our country's energy transition by utilizing Pattern Energy's leadership in renewable energy development together with Talen's land position and legacy transmission interconnection assets."