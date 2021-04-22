As Talen Energy begins to pivot away from its traditional usage plan at its Montour County plant, the company is announcing long-term contributions to show it plans to remain a vibrant community partner in Montour County for years to come.
Officials had previously announced plans to transition from burning coal to natural gas after 2025 and have been working to incorporate solar into their portfolio. Part of the solar project — a partnership with Pattern Energy — includes a Community Benefits Program in which Talen and Pattern will contribute $1 million to local organizations over the course of the projects.
It will start with a $30,000 donation to the Montour Area Recreation Commission to help offset the costs of operating the Montour Preserve.
Other money will be donated to Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech for its agricultural program and to help build greenhouses, the Montour Veterans Emergency Fund and the Northern Montour Recreation Association to help with operational costs of the Exchange community pool and other recreational offerings.
“As we look to become long-term neighbors within Montour County, we are aiming to make strong, long-lasting positive impacts on the community by supporting vital local organizations, especially those focused on veterans and agricultural interests,” said Joey Shannon of Talen Energy.
These are worthy targets for this funding.
MARC is always seeking funds to push recreation in Montour County, particularly at the popular Montour Preserve, and the Anthony Township pool is a valuable asset in the northern portion of the county. You can never go wrong helping veterans and schools, either.
“The support of Montour Solar One is invaluable as the Preserve continues our mission to provide free family-oriented outdoor activities,” explained Bob Stoudt, head of MARC. “The Montour Preserve is a jewel for the community and their support will go a long way to helping us continue our operations and serving the residents of Montour County and the region.”
It is not unusual for corporations and nonprofits to protect these valuable community assets. Notice the advertising at the scoreboards at Danville Area High School’s stadium and gymnasiums, or those lining the fences at the Washies Little League Complex. Large nonprofits often offer payment in lieu of taxes to help offset the cost of their footprint in a region.
These funds are important, well-placed and timely. They will certainly be a welcome addition to organizations that routinely struggle with funding but can now count on a community partner to ease some of its long-term funding concerns.