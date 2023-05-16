The Selinsgrove Area High School Musical Department transported audiences “under the sea” with their beautiful production of The Little Mermaid. Everything about this show, including, but not limited to, the cast, costumes, set and special effects, was delightfully true to the beloved Disney classic.
Sophomore Hailey Beaver took on the difficult task of portraying the sought after red-headed mermaid, Ariel. Beaver’s voice was stunning, even when she was flying several feet above the stage. Similarly, junior Austin Imhoof, as Prince Eric, had a stellar voice and was every little girls’ dream as he played this romantic role.
Senior Corrine Beaver belted out Ursula’s vocally demanding numbers, including “Daddy’s Little Angel” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and acted just as villainous as one would expect.
Junior Elliot Muller demanded the audience’s attention every time he stepped foot on stage. Muller took on the difficult task of leading well-known numbers like “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” and he did not disappoint.
As a whole, the cast was vocally outstanding. From Ariel’s “Part of Your World” to one-liners in big, ensemble numbers, each and every solo was beautifully sung. Also in its entirety, the ensemble kept the energy up in terms of choreography.
Generally speaking, the costumes were bright, and colorful. Certain characters’ looks stood out as the costumes went above and beyond. Sebastian’s red suit and large claws truly made him into the crustacean. Scuttle not only wore a costume with the appearance of feathers, but was also done up in bird-like makeup. Perhaps the most impressive costume was worn by Ursula. Everything about the villain’s look was big, from the tentacles to the wig.
Several set pieces moved on and off the stage to transport audiences to various settings, some below sea level and others above. The stage crew of 13 seamlessly moved set pieces as needed and was key to the show’s success.
Multiple cast members flew several feet above the stage. Ariel, Prince Eric, and Sebastian all flew or rather, swam, to enhance the atmosphere of life under water. Scuttle also took off in the air. This effect was just one more aspect that left kids watching in awe.
This production of The Little Mermaid had children beaming and adults feeling like kids again. You couldn’t help but smile during Selinsgrove Area High School’s phenomenal take on the familiar tale.