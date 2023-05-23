From Staff Reports
One out of five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70 according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
“When it comes to damage to the skin, we can’t change what has been done,” said Daria Keyser, DO, Surgeon, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. “We can, however, arm ourselves with the education and knowledge on changes in our skin that should be looked at by a medical professional and work to prevent future damage.”
In a Talk with the Doc, scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 6 pm, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Main Entrance conference rooms, Dr. Keyser will talk about skin cancer, the most dangerous form being melanoma. Dr. Keyser will be joined by a melanoma skin cancer survivor who will talk about her own experience.
Dr. Keyser will provide insight on skin cancer risk factors, appearance, and characteristics, as well as signs and symptoms. Finally, she’ll discuss how she works with patients on regular screening, diagnosis, treatment options, and prognosis. Following the discussion, Dr. Keyser will take questions from participants.
The talk is ideal for anyone of any age, especially those with high sun exposure levels from work and play, or those with a family history of the disease.
This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.