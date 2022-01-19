Earlier this month, when Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore took on reporting our local story about the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As you would expect, she reached out to Valley congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Meuser to ask them about that day.
Both had been there. Meuser even helped Capitol police officers from his position on the House floor.
Marcia made multiple calls to try to set up these conversations. She left a message on Keller's cell phone, which he didn't return. Then she reached out to Keller's and Meuser's staffs seeking comment. In the end, we had to settle for written statements from each of our congressmen, provided by those staffs.
Marcia also tried to connect with both Pennsylvania U.S. Senators. Sen. Pat Toomey's office didn't respond at all. Senator Bob Casey's office responded two days after the request was made, well past her clearly communicated deadline.
It wasn't the first time this has happened in recent years and I suspect it won't be the last. At least it's bipartisan.
We almost never faced this kind of communication issue a few years back, especially with Valley members of the House. Lou Barletta and Tom Marino, the Valley's congressmen when I first arrived here, and more recently, Keller and Meuser -- were usually readily available to speak with our reporters and editors for stories we could report for you. (It will be interesting how Barletta approaches this part of his run for governor.)
During Fred's time in the state legislature, and even after he was first elected to Congress, I used to be invited to have breakfast conversations with him at the Street of Shops in Lewisburg a couple of times a year. I recall enjoying those conversations.
I thought about those the other night when the phone rang at home. I let it go to the answering machine since I didn't recognize the number. When it answered, there was Fred's recorded voice with an invitation to a "town hall" telephone call about to happen.
Having experienced these before, I didn't respond. There's no opportunity to ask a question if you are going to step outside the party line. Or if you are a member of the media.
Managing Editor Bill Bowman showed me an email he'd received earlier on the day of the event. It read, in part: "Media coverage is invited. Media are encouraged to listen in only ... Media are invited to follow up with Keller’s Press Secretary."
So, we could listen and record what was said, but we had to keep our mouths shut. I think you can see why we declined to participate.
This, increasingly, is what national political officials want when it comes to communication with residents in their districts: Full control if the message and no uncomfortable questions. Distrust of the media and a fear of being "primaried" by a more party-line candidate for straying even a little has us at this point.
President Joe Biden went on for about two hours in a wide-open press conference on Wednesday afternoon, committing some gaffes for which he got criticized strongly on Thursday. I'd like to give him credit for at least putting himself out there, but, as the Poynter Institute pointed out, it was just Biden's second formal U.S. press conference. No president since Ronald Reagan had, at this point in his presidency, met this rarely with the press.
Prepared party line statements and talking points should not be the only way voters get to hear from their elected officials.
I hope you agree it's not good enough.
