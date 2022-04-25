Talon T. Beachel, 16, of Herndon, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022.
He was born March 18, 2006, in Bloomsburg, a son of Thomas and Patricia (Savage) Beachel.
Talon was extremely creative, he loved music, fashion and clothing shopping. He enjoyed playing video and board games but loved creating his own games out of Legos. Talon got his drivers license permit on his birthday. He was extremely caring and would help anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Riley, and a sister, Astrid, with whom he enjoyed spending time; paternal grandfather, Thomas Beachel of Dornsife and maternal grandmother, Jennifer Hartman of Catawissa; three uncles, Raymond Shiffer of Berwick, Grant Shiffer of South Carolina, and Devon Hartman of Riverside; as well as two aunts, Melinda Shiffer of Berwick and Bennita Shiffer of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Beachel and maternal grandfather, R.J. Savage.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, May 2, at Grace Community Church, 1218 Pennsylvania 225, Herndon, PA 17830 with Pastor John Briggs officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send messages of support to BradyFuneralHome.com