Tammy Jo Zeiber, 58, of Bainbridge, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born Sunday, Feb. 16, 1964, in Berwick, she was the daughter of the late Eldon W. and Marsha L. (Glodfelter) Shultz.
Tammy graduated from Central Columbia High School in 1982 and earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration from Bloomsburg University in 1995. She worked at TE Connectivity for 14 years as a Strategic Sourcing Analyst. She had an enormous love of dogs, golfing, gardening, and traveling with family and friends. Tammy was known for her incredible work ethic and generously kind heart.
Tammy is survived by two children, Michelle R. Zeiber of Danville and Jeffrey R. Zeiber and wife Stephanie of Norfolk, Va.; three brothers, Ken Shultz and wife Lanette of Bloomsburg, Phil Shultz of Lightstreet, and Scott Shultz of Morgantown; and a special niece and nephew, Lisa and Billy; as well as other nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Middletown First Church of God, 245 W. High St., Middletown, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in Bainbridge Cemetery.
If desired, contributions in Tammy’s memory can be made to the ASPCA.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com