Tammy M. McGuire, 58, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Ocean City, Maryland.
On Dec. 13, 2013, she married Frederick “Fred” McGuire Sr., who survives. The couple were married for eight years at the time of her passing.
Tammy was born June 14, 1963, in McKeesport, a daughter of Helen (Popovich) McBurney and Thomas Andrews of Selinsgrove.
She was employed at Starbuck’s, Selinsgrove. Tammy was a member of the Selinsgrove VFW and she loved spending time at the beach.
In addition to her husband, Tammy is survived by her children, Frederick McGuire Jr. and his wife Jenny, Richard McGuire and his wife Althea, Tiffany Reitz, Amber Weisenberger and her husband Ethan, and Donna Bradley and her husband Donald; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary Moonis and her companion Jacqueline Carr; a niece, Holly Moonis; and a nephew, Jesse Moonis.
She was preceded in death by a brother, William Wilson.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m., all from the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Officiating will be Pastor Alan Atchison.
Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.