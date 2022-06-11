Tana J. Griner, 74, Port Trevorton

Tana J. Griner, 74, of Port Trevorton, passed away on Friday, June 10, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Easton, a daughter of the late James and Jean (Cechman) Lerch. On April 11, 1999, she married Larry D. Griner who survives.
Tana was a graduate of Shikellamy High School with the class of 1966.
While living in Danville, she was a member of the First Baptist Church and later attended the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene after moving to Port Trevorton.
Tana was an avid crafter and the owner and operator of T.J.'s Crafts for 20 years. During that time, she enjoyed taking her crafts to the Knoebel's Covered Bridge Festival. She was a devoted mother, loving wife, and she enjoyed her children and grandchildren whom she spent a lot of good times with.
In addition to her husband Larry, she is survived by her children, Robert McDonald Jr., of Catawissa, Tisa and husband Frank Cernovsky of Indian Land, S.C., Stephen and Jamie Hill of Beavertown; six grandchildren, Nathan and Seth McDonald, Frankie and Chase Cernovsky, and Megan and Eric Hill; one sister, Colleen (Carl) Lenig of Selinsgrove and their family; one foster brother, Richard (Carol) Whitehurst.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 16, from 12-2 p.m. at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury followed by the funeral service at 2 with Rev. Charles Melton officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Tana's memory may be made to The Down Syndrome Society of the Susquehanna Valley, 509 W. Market St., Beavertown, PA 17813.