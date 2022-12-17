The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.
Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Caleb Love scored 22 for North Carolina (8-4), which is trying to right itself after a four-game losing streak — all away from home — knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the Top 25 two weeks ago. The Tar Heels have now won three straight, but none better than this one against the Buckeyes (7-3) at Madison Square Garden.
The Tar Heels trailed for most of the game before Davis hit a 3 from the wing with 1:29 left to make it 75-74 North Carolina. Brice Sensabaugh made a jumper from inside the foul line with 2 seconds left to give the Buckeyes a 79-77 lead.
That left 1.2 seconds, just enough for Leaky Black to lob an inbounds pass to the 6-foot-11 Nance, who swished a turnaround from the wing as time expired to send it to OT.
No. 1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Zach Edey had 29 points and 16 rebounds and Caleb Furst scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help No. 1 Purdue fend off Davidson.
The Boilermakers (11-0) are positioned to stay in the top spot for an unprecedented second straight week. Purdue earned its first No. 1 ranking last December, then lost on a buzzer-beater at Rutgers and didn’t return until this week.
Sam Mennenga had 14 points and Foster Loyer added 11 points and 10 assists for Davidson (7-4). The Wildcats fell to 0-11 against No. 1 foes and 18-116 against Top 25 teams.
No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46
INDIANAPOLIS — Adama Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 3 Connecticut beat Butler.
Jordan Hawkins added 12 points as the 12-0 Huskies extended the program’s fourth-longest winning streak to start a season. UConn’s No. 3 ranking is the team’s highest since 2009.
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gradey Dick scored 20 points to lead six Kansas players in double figures scoring, Dajuan Harris Jr. added 10 points and 10 assists and the Jayhawks romped past Indiana.
Kevin McCullar Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams scored 11 apiece, as the Jayhawks (10-1) beat their fellow college basketball blueblood for the seventh time in their last nine meetings.
Indiana (8-3) played most of the way without second-leading scorer Xavier Johnson, who hurt his right ankle less than 10 minutes into the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 13 points and nine blocks.
No. 10 Arkansas 76, Bradley 57
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas over Bradley, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games.
Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.
No. 16 UCLA 63, No. 13 Kentucky 53
NEW YORK — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 16 UCLA turned back No. 13 Kentucky in a matchup of college basketball royalty at Madison Square Garden. Jaylen Clark and Tyger Campbell each scored 15 for the streaking Bruins, who won their seventh straight game and passed another early test away from Pauley Pavilion following an 87-60 blowout Wednesday night at No. 20 Maryland.
Freshman forward Chris Livingston led the Wildcats with a career-high 14 points off the bench.
No. 17 Mississippi State 68,
Nicholls State 66
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Dashawn Davis made two clutch free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining and Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 17 Mississippi State hold off Nicholls State. Davis added 14 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-0), who are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season. Tyler Stevenson added 14 points, including 12 in the first half, for Mississippi State.
No. 18 Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Matthew Mayer scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Illinois overcome Alabama A&M’s comeback push. Mayer went 7 of 8 and scored 15 points in the second half to help Illinois close out. Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Messiah Thompson added 12 for the Bulldogs.
No. 24 Virginia Tech 74, Grambling 48
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech over Grambling State. Pedulla shot 5 of 12 from the floor, including four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game. Pedulla, who added six assists, has scored in double figures in every game this season.
Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (6-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
No. 25 Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa) 76
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong had 22 points and 10 assists, Wooga Poplar scored a career-high 20 and Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.).
Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (11-1), who won their seventh straight. Miami offset a pesky first half by the Red Flash (3-9) and took the lead for good with seven unanswered points to open the second half.
Josh Cohen scored 30 points and Landon Moore finished with 25 points for St. Francis.