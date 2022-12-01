Tara M. Rau, 49, of Beavertown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1973, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Judy A. (Troxell) Snook and the late Robert J. Rau.
Tara was a 1991 graduate of West Snyder High School where she was salutatorian of her class. She also played the trumpet in the marching band, pit band, and concert/stage band. Tara also sang in the chorus and played field hockey. Following high school, Tara was a Rotary exchange student in Germany from 1991-1992.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Millersville University in 1995. She then went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky in 1997 with a master’s degree in counseling psychology. She was employed at Transitions since 1998.
She was a member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Troxelville where she had served as a member of the church band, bell choir, Sunday school pianist, Sunday school class leader, served on the church council, church choir, and assisting minister.
Tara was also a member of the Troxelville Community Band and the West Snyder Community Choir.
For many years she donated her long hair to Locks of Love.
In addition to her mother, Judy, Tara is survived by one sister, Valerie (Ben) Troup; two uncles and two aunts, Allen Rau, Alan (Betty) Troxell, Margaret Troxell; her stepfather, Dennis Snook; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two uncles, Charles Rau and Larry Troxell.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown and on Monday, Dec. 5 from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Matthew Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in Troxelville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Tara’s memory may be made to Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8994 Route 235, Beavertown, PA 17813 or to Transitions, PO Box 170, Lewisburg, PA 17837.