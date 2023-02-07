Tarring Arthur Seidel, 93, of Danville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danville. He was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Danville.
Tarring graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Bloomsburg University.
He served his country with honor in the United States Air Force as a medic and Staff Sergeant from 1952-1956.
Tarring was married to the late Mary Seidel for 65 years. They were married May 14, 1956.
He was employed as a supervisor of the cytology lab at Geisinger Medical Center where he retired.
Tarring was a devout member of the Gideons International where he served as president and traveled extensively for speaking engagements for well over 20 years. He also was a member of Sunbury Bible Church and served as a Sunday school teacher.
Tarring enjoyed camping, yearly trips to Maine, flying small airplanes, playing rummy and pinochle, photography and gardening. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
He is survived by one son, Doug Seidel of Danville; two daughters, Vonnie C. Campbell and her husband Don of Paxinos, and Tina M. Songe and her husband Charles Anthony of Tequila, Mexico; five grandchildren, Kristin Merendino and her husband Ryan of Selinsgrove, Brett Campbell and his wife April of Sunbury, Jonathan Songe of Mechanicsburg, Heidi Deroche and her husband Justin and Renae Rodriguez and her husband Vladimir, all of Houma, La.; and eight great-grandchildren, Kianna, Joelle, Evelyn, Joshua, Kaylie, Evelyn, Elizabeth, and Bryan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Tarring’s Life to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, PA 17857, with Preston Atkinson officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, 490 Queen St., Northumberland, PA 17857, or Gideons International | Donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville PA 17821. www.visneski.com.