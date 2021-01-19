Pennsylvania expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine but current supply won’t meet increased demand at this point, according to the head of the commonwealth’s vaccine task force.
“We are well aware we don’t have enough vaccine to meet the demand at this point,” Cindy Findley, deputy secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Department of Health, said Tuesday during a media briefing.
Findley filled in for Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine who was tapped for a position with the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The Department of Health previously confirmed that the Trump Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services informed states that an anticipated stockpile of the vaccine — one from which Pennsylvania alone anticipated 1 million doses — did not exist.
That came after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last week the nonexistent stockpile would be released to supply second doses for the two-dose vaccine. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the revelation would delay access but wouldn’t fully interrupt the delivery of second doses. The state does receive limited supplies weekly.
Pennsylvania’s expansion of Phase 1A of its distribution plan allows anyone age 65 or older to schedule a vaccine. Pregnant women are also now eligible along with people between the ages of 16 to 64 who have serious medical conditions such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and sickle cell disease.
A full list of eligible persons by category is available at www.health.pa.gov. There’s also a link for people to take a short quiz to determine eligibility along with an interactive map that shows which providers currently participate in the vaccination program. A green dot means the provider has the vaccine. A red dot means a participating provider doesn’t. The links in the map can be used for eligible people to make an appointment.
There are 8 vaccine distribution sites across the Valley: Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg; Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Encompass Health Rehabilitation, Select Specialty Hospital, all on the Geisinger Danville campus, along with Danville Pharmacy and Danville State Hospital; Shamokin Community Health Center and Rite Aid in Shamokin. By Tuesday evening, all sites were marked green except for Select Specialty Hospital and the Shamokin health center. The projected wait time to schedule an appointment at the Rite Aid was 1 hour just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Administrators of Evangelical Hospital learned about the expansion at the same time the public did Tuesday. Brian Wolfe, vice president of Clinic and Physician Practices, said the volume of calls from people seeking the vaccine grew as word spread. Hospital staff worked to adjust their distribution plan to meet the new guidelines but appointments under the expansion won’t be accepted until next week to allow time to determine the efficient distribution of the vaccine, he said.
“Our plans have shifted to include Phase 1A subcategory of older adults and those with underlying conditions. We intend to begin the vaccine registration process as early as next week,” Wolfe said.
Visit www.evanhospital.com/virus and monitor the hospital’s social media outlets for the latest information regarding vaccines including how to register.
Findley urged all who work in health care who haven’t been vaccinated to use the map and schedule an appointment immediately.
“We are hearing from vaccine providers that they have vaccinated all non-affiliated health care workers in their area. Yet, at the same time, we’re hearing from health care workers that haven’t been vaccinated,” Findley said.