Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It’s always good to add a variety of colors into your daily diet, and it’s safe to say this recipe covers the “green” part of mine.
This recipe is great for people trying to eat a bit healthier, vegetarians, and people trying to add a bit more color into their diet.
It was super simple to make overall, and it didn’t take too much time to make. One of the best parts about it is the Brussels sprouts. Not only are they delicious, but they have a bunch of health benefits. Starting from protecting against cancer to being rich in fiber and vitamins.
It’s always great to switch up your meal plan a bit and try new things, and if I could recommend anything to try, it would be this meal.
Vanessa: I’m famous in my home for making my family try new things ... recipes, ingredients, you name it.
In the last few years I decided to add Brussels sprouts to the lineup. I hadn’t even eaten them myself to that point, but they had a bad reputation and I was leery.
I’m not sure what it is about this member of the cabbage family that people don’t like so much. Perhaps it’s the reputation that leads people not even to try them, or maybe it’s the way it’s cooked. (I personally love them roasted.)
As Kaitlyn mentioned, there are so many health benefits to Brussels sprouts (including an extra boost of energy that they give you), that we wanted to try them in this new-to-us dish.
Orecchiette is a type of small, round pasta. We weren’t able to find this at the grocery store, so shells worked great as a substitute.
A few recommendations that I would offer when trying this for the first time is to:
1. Have all of the ingredients prepped and ready when you start, because it cooks quickly.
2. If you have aversions to citrus, skip the lemon juice and zest. You can use a lemon or lemon garlic seasoning instead that will be less acidic.
3. For extra protein, add in your choice of chickpeas, shrimp, or chicken. This is a great option if you are looking for a new vegetarian dish to try.
If you want to cut the carbs, make vegetable noodles out of zucchini, or even a butternut squash for some non-green color. Next time we make this, I’ll likely add in some onion and colored bell peppers to make the colors pop.
Orecchiette With Brussels Sprouts & Broccoli
8 oz. orecchiette
3 garlic cloves, peeled
10-12 oz. head of broccoli
10 oz. Brussels sprouts, stems removed
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp. red pepper flakes (plus more to taste)
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup frozen peas
1 oz. Parmesan cheese, finely grated
1 lemon
1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta for 1 minute less than the instructions on the package recommend. Reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water.
Thinly slice the garlic. Then slice the broccoli and Brussels sprouts.
Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden brown. Watch closely so the garlic doesn’t burn.
Add the sliced vegetables and salt to the skillet. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5-7 minutes. Add the peas during the last 2 minutes.
Transfer the pasta and reserved pasta water to the skillet. Add the Parmesan cheese and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until the water is absorbed.
Zest the lemon and juice half of it. Just before serving, stir in the zest, juice and parsley.
Serve with more red pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese, if desired.