Charring chicken on the grill gives the salad a little bite.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

Here, we coat chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we char it on the grill.

BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH CHOPPED SALAD

1 1/2 tbsp. paprika

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, divided

3/4 tsp. ground pepper, divided

1/2 tsp. salt plus a pinch, divided

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 pound chicken cutlets

4 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

8 cups butter lettuce

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

Preheat grill to medium-high.

Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon each pepper and salt, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.

Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice.

Meanwhile, whisk 2 tablespoons Parmesan, lemon juice, oil and mayonnaise with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper and pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add lettuce and tomatoes and toss to coat. Top the salad with the chicken and the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan.

