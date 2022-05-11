EatingWell.com (TNS)
Here, we coat chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we char it on the grill.
BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH CHOPPED SALAD
1 1/2 tbsp. paprika
1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, divided
3/4 tsp. ground pepper, divided
1/2 tsp. salt plus a pinch, divided
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 pound chicken cutlets
4 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
8 cups butter lettuce
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Combine paprika, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon each pepper and salt, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in a medium bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.
Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board. Let rest for 5 minutes, then slice.
Meanwhile, whisk 2 tablespoons Parmesan, lemon juice, oil and mayonnaise with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper and pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add lettuce and tomatoes and toss to coat. Top the salad with the chicken and the remaining 2 tablespoons of Parmesan.